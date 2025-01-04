India Takes Narrow Lead in Tense Test Battle Against Australia

India dismissed Australia for a mere 181 runs, achieving a slender four-run lead as both teams took an early tea break on Saturday, the second day of the fifth Test match.

India's bowlers dominated the post-lunch session, with Mohammed Siraj claiming 3/51, Prasidh Krishna securing 4/42, and Nitish Reddy taking 2/32, stepping up in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite a notable debut half-century from Australia's Beau Webster, the tail was swiftly dismantled by the Indian bowlers, maintaining India's competitive edge in the thrilling Test series.

