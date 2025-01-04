Left Menu

India Takes Narrow Lead in Tense Test Battle Against Australia

India claimed a narrow four-run lead over Australia by dismissing them for 181 in the first innings of the fifth Test. Key Indian bowlers, Siraj, Krishna, and Reddy, excelled in Bumrah's absence. Australia's Beau Webster scored a debut half-century before India wrapped up the innings shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:38 IST
India Takes Narrow Lead in Tense Test Battle Against Australia
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India dismissed Australia for a mere 181 runs, achieving a slender four-run lead as both teams took an early tea break on Saturday, the second day of the fifth Test match.

India's bowlers dominated the post-lunch session, with Mohammed Siraj claiming 3/51, Prasidh Krishna securing 4/42, and Nitish Reddy taking 2/32, stepping up in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite a notable debut half-century from Australia's Beau Webster, the tail was swiftly dismantled by the Indian bowlers, maintaining India's competitive edge in the thrilling Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025