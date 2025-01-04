India Takes Narrow Lead in Tense Test Battle Against Australia
India claimed a narrow four-run lead over Australia by dismissing them for 181 in the first innings of the fifth Test. Key Indian bowlers, Siraj, Krishna, and Reddy, excelled in Bumrah's absence. Australia's Beau Webster scored a debut half-century before India wrapped up the innings shortly after.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:38 IST
- Country:
- Australia
India dismissed Australia for a mere 181 runs, achieving a slender four-run lead as both teams took an early tea break on Saturday, the second day of the fifth Test match.
India's bowlers dominated the post-lunch session, with Mohammed Siraj claiming 3/51, Prasidh Krishna securing 4/42, and Nitish Reddy taking 2/32, stepping up in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.
Despite a notable debut half-century from Australia's Beau Webster, the tail was swiftly dismantled by the Indian bowlers, maintaining India's competitive edge in the thrilling Test series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement