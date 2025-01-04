Bumrah, Siraj Poised as Key Players in Crucial Day 2 of India-Australia Test

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the second day of the final Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. With the recent developments from Day 1, the pressure mounts for a stellar performance from Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who are seen as pivotal for India's prospects.

Jasprit Bumrah has been on fire, tying with former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for the most wickets by an Indian in an overseas Test series. This achievement came after he pushed Australian batsman Usman Khawaja to edge a delivery to KL Rahul, marking his 31st wicket in the series.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli faced an early dismissal on the first day of play, struggling yet again with deliveries outside the off-stump. Kohli was caught at second slip after being edged by a delivery from Australian pacer Scott Boland, who has now dismissed him thrice in the series. Kohli's fans remain hopeful for a turnaround in form.

(With inputs from agencies.)