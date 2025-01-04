Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka's Dominant March in Brisbane

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Brisbane International final with a convincing win over Mirra Andreeva. Sabalenka, who aims to retain her Australian Open title, will face Polina Kudermetova next. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka reached the Auckland Classic final, marking a significant step in her comeback journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:13 IST
Aryna Sabalenka's Dominant March in Brisbane
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way into the Brisbane International final after a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory over the young challenger Mirra Andreeva on Saturday. This triumph brings Sabalenka closer to securing her first trophy of the year, ahead of her Australian Open title defense later this month. In an intense match, world number one Sabalenka warded off five breakpoints to clinch a tightly contested opening set against 17-year-old Andreeva, who had already defeated the Belarusian at the French Open quarter-finals seven months prior.

Sabalenka, fully unleashed in this opening tournament of the season, shifted gears in the second set for an early break, eventually booking a final showdown with Russia's Polina Kudermetova on Sunday. Sabalenka, who was last year's runner-up, remarked on her strategy, stating, "It's always the same tactic for me, to stay aggressive and put my opponents under pressure." Kudermetova, aged 21, advanced to the final after a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 win over Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka progressed to the Auckland Classic final after defeating Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-2. In a significant milestone, Osaka is eyeing her first trophy since her Australian Open victory four years ago. "It's definitely really important," Osaka commented. The final presents another challenge, as Osaka aims to overcome Denmark's Clara Tauson, who previously toppled top seed Madison Keys in a tightly contested match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025