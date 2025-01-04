Aryna Sabalenka's Dominant March in Brisbane

Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way into the Brisbane International final after a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory over the young challenger Mirra Andreeva on Saturday. This triumph brings Sabalenka closer to securing her first trophy of the year, ahead of her Australian Open title defense later this month. In an intense match, world number one Sabalenka warded off five breakpoints to clinch a tightly contested opening set against 17-year-old Andreeva, who had already defeated the Belarusian at the French Open quarter-finals seven months prior.

Sabalenka, fully unleashed in this opening tournament of the season, shifted gears in the second set for an early break, eventually booking a final showdown with Russia's Polina Kudermetova on Sunday. Sabalenka, who was last year's runner-up, remarked on her strategy, stating, "It's always the same tactic for me, to stay aggressive and put my opponents under pressure." Kudermetova, aged 21, advanced to the final after a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 win over Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka progressed to the Auckland Classic final after defeating Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-2. In a significant milestone, Osaka is eyeing her first trophy since her Australian Open victory four years ago. "It's definitely really important," Osaka commented. The final presents another challenge, as Osaka aims to overcome Denmark's Clara Tauson, who previously toppled top seed Madison Keys in a tightly contested match.

