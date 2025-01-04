Brison Fernandes Shines as FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha

In a spirited display, Brison Fernandes scored twice, leading FC Goa to a commanding 4-2 win over Odisha FC in Saturday's Indian Super League encounter.

This victory moved the Gaurs to third place in the league, marking their seventh consecutive unbeaten away match, inspired by coach Manolo Marquez.

Odisha's attempts to counter fell short, despite Jerry Mawihmingthanga's header and Ahmed Jahouh's penalty, as Goa's strategic offense exploited defensive gaps to clinch the win.

