Manolo Marquez Confident of FC Goa Comeback in ISL Semis

Despite a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the ISL semis, FC Goa's coach Manolo Marquez remains optimistic. He urges fans to support the team for a second-leg turnaround at Fatorda, recalling past success at home, and aims to overturn the current deficit.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez remains optimistic despite his team's 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-finals. Addressing the media post-match on Wednesday, the Spaniard urged both players and fans to maintain their faith in a dramatic turnaround in the upcoming second leg at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda this Sunday.

"For me, the final score alone doesn't tell the complete story of the game," Marquez articulated. "While Bengaluru had more clear chances, we held control, particularly in the second half. I am not overly angered or disappointed with our showing," he noted. FC Goa entered the match following a nearly month-long hiatus from competitive action, which the coach attributes as a factor in the team's performance. "Prior to today, our last match was on March 8. Perhaps Mumbai City FC faced similar challenges against Bengaluru in their playoff. Nonetheless, BFC is a formidable side. Our task now is to counter this result."

Facing a daunting challenge, the Men in Orange need at least a pair of goals to push the game into extra time and three to secure a victory. Yet, Marquez is assured of his team's potential. "We have 90 more minutes. To forge a comeback, we must score at least two goals, granting us an additional 30 minutes, all under the comfort of our home support," he explained. "Though Bengaluru's offense is formidable, anything can transpire in football."

Marquez appealed to FC Goa's fans to turn Fatorda into a fortress: "During the league season here, despite leading 2-0, the crowd's support propelled Bengaluru forward. Now, it's our moment. We anticipate strong fan presence at Fatorda. We want our supporters to match or surpass the Bengaluru fans' energy from tonight."

With the memory of a 3-0 victory against the Blues at home during the league season, and armed with ardent home fan support, the 56-year-old coach believes another significant performance is achievable. "This game stands apart from the league, yet hope prevails. The Gaurs prepare for a decisive second leg in Fatorda, where a spot in the final is at stake for Marquez and his squad."

