Griezmann Propels Atletico Past Marbella in Copa Clash

Antoine Griezmann's early goal secured Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory against Marbella, propelling them to the Copa del Rey round of 16. Attempts by Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher nearly increased the lead, but poor finishing and a stronger Marbella defense in the second half kept the score narrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 04:00 IST
Captain Antoine Griezmann's first-half strike ensured Atletico Madrid's narrow 1-0 victory over Marbella on Saturday, securing their slot in the Copa del Rey round of 16. The goal came 16 minutes into the match when Griezmann tapped in the rebound after Marbella's goalkeeper halted Giuliano Simeone's initial attempt.

Although Rodrigo De Paul managed to score early in the second half, his goal was ruled out due to a handball. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher's chance to increase the lead hit the post after the hour mark.

Atletico dominated the gameplay, yet missed opportunities and a more resilient performance from Marbella in the second half shaped the narrow win. Griezmann's decisive goal stands out as a crucial factor in Atletico's advancement.

