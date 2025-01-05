Australia Triumphs: Reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Glory

In a gripping finale to the cricket series, Australia outplayed India by six wickets on Sunday, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. The victory was cemented by the efforts of Travis Head and debutant Beau Webster, who guided the team to a 3-1 series win.

Australia secured their spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled for June at the historic Lord's ground. The match showcased intense competition, with notable performances despite India captain Jasprit Bumrah being sidelined due to a back problem.

Scott Boland emerged as the Player of the Match with an impressive 10-wicket haul, while Bumrah received Player of the Series honors for his 32 wickets. The series offered a thrilling spectacle for fans, with young players gaining invaluable experience for future encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)