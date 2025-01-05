Left Menu

Australia Triumphs: Reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Glory

Australia clinched a decisive victory over India by six wickets in the fifth test, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 series win. Travis Head and newcomer Beau Webster secured the win, paving Australia's way to the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:25 IST
Australia Triumphs: Reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping finale to the cricket series, Australia outplayed India by six wickets on Sunday, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. The victory was cemented by the efforts of Travis Head and debutant Beau Webster, who guided the team to a 3-1 series win.

Australia secured their spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled for June at the historic Lord's ground. The match showcased intense competition, with notable performances despite India captain Jasprit Bumrah being sidelined due to a back problem.

Scott Boland emerged as the Player of the Match with an impressive 10-wicket haul, while Bumrah received Player of the Series honors for his 32 wickets. The series offered a thrilling spectacle for fans, with young players gaining invaluable experience for future encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025