Australia's Triumph in the WTC: India's Test Disappointments Unveiled

India was eliminated from the World Test Championship final after losing to Australia 3-1 in the series. Jasprit Bumrah's absence highlighted India's bowling weaknesses, while poor batting performances, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, outlined the team's struggles. Young players like Jaiswal showed promise for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a startling turn of events, Australia knocked India out of the World Test Championship final, securing a 3-1 series win. This victory marks a decade-long wait as Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leading India to introspect on glaring team weaknesses during a challenging transition phase.

Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to back spasms was a major blow to India's hopes, emphasizing how much the side relied on his bowling prowess. His 32 wickets in the series, despite the team's overall lackluster performance, earned him the player of the series award, although it was little consolation amid India's evident struggles.

Key Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli faced technical challenges, with their subpar performances highlighting India's batting vulnerabilities. The series saw Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as a top-scorer, demonstrating potential alongside rookie Nitish Kumar Reddy. The BCCI is now tasked with evaluating the roles of senior players and coach Gautam Gambhir, whose leadership has come under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

