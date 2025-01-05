Left Menu

Pedaling for Health: 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Gains Momentum Nationwide

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded a 5km cycling event in Porbandar, Gujarat, as part of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle. Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain and heavyweight wrestler Sangram Singh also participated, highlighting the event's growing popularity across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Porbandar, Gujarat, garnering support from Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain from Guwahati. Over 150 cyclists joined Mandaviya for a 5km ride from Municipal Arts & Commerce College to Taluka School Cricket Ground within his constituency.

Borgohain and other notable athletes nationwide joined the cycling effort, including ex-Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh in Delhi. The event, launched last month by Mandaviya, has rapidly spread to over 2500 locations countrywide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Fit India' campaign in 2019 to promote healthier lifestyles. The Cycling Federation of India and MY Bharat support the Sports Ministry in organizing nationwide events at SAI Regional Centres, NCOEs, and Khelo India Centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

