Young Cricket Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shines on Test Debut
Kwena Maphaka, South Africa's youngest test debutant, claimed his first test wicket by removing Pakistan's Babar Azam. As Pakistan trails by 460 runs, Maphaka's breakthrough gives the hosts an edge. Despite Saim Ayub’s injury, Pakistan aims to recover as the Test at Newlands unfolds.
At Newlands, South Africa's youngest test debutant, Kwena Maphaka, left a mark by claiming the significant wicket of Babar Azam, as Pakistan reached 155 for seven at lunch on day three, trailing South Africa by 460 runs.
The 18-year-old fast bowler, Maphaka, managed to induce an edge off Babar that wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne caught, signaling a notable career start. Despite challenges, including Saim Ayub's injury, Pakistan seeks to recover their innings.
South Africa, after posting a colossal 615 in their first innings, aim for a clean sweep of the series after their narrow victory in Pretoria. The home team focuses on preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
