Young Cricket Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shines on Test Debut

At Newlands, South Africa's youngest test debutant, Kwena Maphaka, left a mark by claiming the significant wicket of Babar Azam, as Pakistan reached 155 for seven at lunch on day three, trailing South Africa by 460 runs.

The 18-year-old fast bowler, Maphaka, managed to induce an edge off Babar that wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne caught, signaling a notable career start. Despite challenges, including Saim Ayub's injury, Pakistan seeks to recover their innings.

South Africa, after posting a colossal 615 in their first innings, aim for a clean sweep of the series after their narrow victory in Pretoria. The home team focuses on preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)