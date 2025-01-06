Left Menu

Djokovic's Journey: From Deportation to Glory

Novak Djokovic reflects on the emotional toll of his deportation from Australia in 2022 due to COVID entry rules and his unvaccinated status. Despite the past trauma, Djokovic returned to Melbourne in 2023, winning his 10th Australian Open and is now preparing for his 25th major title pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 06:06 IST
Novak Djokovic has confessed to feeling stress when disembarking at Melbourne airport, recalling his deportation from Australia three years ago. The 24-time Grand Slam champion's visa was revoked before the 2022 Australian Open over COVID entry policies and his lack of vaccination.

In a candid interview with the Herald Sun, Djokovic revealed lingering anxiety when passing through Australian border controls. He admitted to feeling apprehensive that immigration officials might detain him again.

Returning to Melbourne Park in 2023, Djokovic overcame his past ordeal, clinching his 10th Australian Open title. Despite the trauma, the Serbian player expressed no resentment and is focused on achieving a record 25th major title in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

