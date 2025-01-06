Rishi Dhawan Bids Farewell to Limited Overs Cricket
Former Indian cricketer Rishi Dhawan retires from domestic limited-overs cricket after Himachal Pradesh's early exit from the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dhawan will remain available for the Ranji Trophy season. He reflects on a 20-year career filled with joy and gratitude for opportunities given by Indian cricket organizations.
- Country:
- India
Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from domestic limited-over cricket tournaments. This decision comes following Himachal Pradesh's failure to advance past the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Dhawan, known for his contributions in the 2021-22 season when he led Himachal to a Vijay Hazare title, had a moderate performance this year. He managed 196 runs in seven matches and took eight wickets. Despite his retirement from limited overs, Dhawan will continue to be available for the Ranji Trophy, starting January 23.
Reflecting on his two-decade-long career, Dhawan expressed gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India, state associations, and IPL franchises. He acknowledged the immense joy and countless memories cricket has given him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Intense Cold Wave: Orange Alert Issued
Chilling Cold Wave Engulfs Himachal Pradesh
Revolutionizing Education: Himachal Pradesh Partners with Piramal Foundation for Compassionate Learning
Himachal Pradesh Expands Forest Conservation Efforts with Van Mitra Initiative
Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes for Swift Project Execution