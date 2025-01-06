Left Menu

Rishi Dhawan Bids Farewell to Limited Overs Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Rishi Dhawan retires from domestic limited-overs cricket after Himachal Pradesh's early exit from the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dhawan will remain available for the Ranji Trophy season. He reflects on a 20-year career filled with joy and gratitude for opportunities given by Indian cricket organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:17 IST
Rishi Dhawan Bids Farewell to Limited Overs Cricket
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from domestic limited-over cricket tournaments. This decision comes following Himachal Pradesh's failure to advance past the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhawan, known for his contributions in the 2021-22 season when he led Himachal to a Vijay Hazare title, had a moderate performance this year. He managed 196 runs in seven matches and took eight wickets. Despite his retirement from limited overs, Dhawan will continue to be available for the Ranji Trophy, starting January 23.

Reflecting on his two-decade-long career, Dhawan expressed gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India, state associations, and IPL franchises. He acknowledged the immense joy and countless memories cricket has given him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025