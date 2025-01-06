Rishi Dhawan Bids Farewell to Limited Overs Cricket

Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from domestic limited-over cricket tournaments. This decision comes following Himachal Pradesh's failure to advance past the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhawan, known for his contributions in the 2021-22 season when he led Himachal to a Vijay Hazare title, had a moderate performance this year. He managed 196 runs in seven matches and took eight wickets. Despite his retirement from limited overs, Dhawan will continue to be available for the Ranji Trophy, starting January 23.

Reflecting on his two-decade-long career, Dhawan expressed gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India, state associations, and IPL franchises. He acknowledged the immense joy and countless memories cricket has given him.

(With inputs from agencies.)