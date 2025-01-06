Newcastle United Prepares for Crucial League Cup Clash

Newcastle United is focusing on maintaining its impressive form as they prepare to face Arsenal in the League Cup semi-finals, according to head coach Eddie Howe. The team has been on a winning streak with six consecutive victories, including notable wins against Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Coach Howe highlighted the importance of performing at their best against Arsenal, emphasizing defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. He praised Alexander Isak for his scoring streak but attributed it to the collective effort of the team, which has been creating numerous chances.

Newcastle's defense has been bolstered by the return of Sven Botman, who played against Spurs after recovering from surgery. Howe mentioned the decision regarding Botman's involvement against Arsenal would involve consultations with medical experts, ensuring the team makes a sound choice for his participation.

