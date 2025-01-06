Balaji and Reyes-Varela's Triumphant Comeback at Adelaide International

In an impressive display at the Adelaide International, N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a comeback win over Rohan Bopanna and his new partner Nicolas Barrientos. The pair rebounded from losing the first set 4-6 to take the next two sets, 6-2 and 10-7, showcasing their aggressive tactics.

Bopanna, who recently ended a successful partnership with Matthew Ebden, displayed a strong first-serve performance alongside Barrientos. However, Balaji and Reyes-Varela took control in the second set, breaking their opponents' serve consistently to clinch the match within 75 minutes. They will next face the formidable Finnish-Briton duo of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal's journey in the Auckland ASB Classic ended after a hard-fought battle against Alex Michelsen. Nagal claimed the first set in a tense tiebreak but couldn't maintain his form amid Michelsen's stronger serving in the following sets, ultimately falling 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 in a nearly three-hour struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)