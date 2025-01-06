Left Menu

Balaji and Reyes-Varela's Triumphant Comeback at Adelaide International

N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela made a stunning comeback to advance in the Adelaide International, defeating Rohan Bopanna and Nicolas Barrientos. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal narrowly lost to Alex Michelsen in a high-intensity match at the Auckland ASB Classic, fighting hard but faltering in the later sets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:12 IST
Balaji and Reyes-Varela's Triumphant Comeback at Adelaide International
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display at the Adelaide International, N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a comeback win over Rohan Bopanna and his new partner Nicolas Barrientos. The pair rebounded from losing the first set 4-6 to take the next two sets, 6-2 and 10-7, showcasing their aggressive tactics.

Bopanna, who recently ended a successful partnership with Matthew Ebden, displayed a strong first-serve performance alongside Barrientos. However, Balaji and Reyes-Varela took control in the second set, breaking their opponents' serve consistently to clinch the match within 75 minutes. They will next face the formidable Finnish-Briton duo of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal's journey in the Auckland ASB Classic ended after a hard-fought battle against Alex Michelsen. Nagal claimed the first set in a tense tiebreak but couldn't maintain his form amid Michelsen's stronger serving in the following sets, ultimately falling 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 in a nearly three-hour struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025