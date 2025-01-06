Left Menu

Jupiter Marathon Thane'25: Running for Life and Awareness

The 4th Jupiter Marathon Thane'25 brought together 5,000 runners advocating organ donation. Starting from Singhania School, Thane, the event saw the participation of prominent personalities and events like pledge stations. Organized by Jupiter Hospital, it successfully underscored the importance of organ donation awareness.

Participants of Jupiter Marathon Thane 2025 (Photo: Jupiter Marathon Thane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 4th edition of the Jupiter Marathon Thane'25 successfully concluded, uniting 5,000 runners and attracting over 9,000 attendees. The event, masterminded by Jupiter Hospital, was a powerful demonstration of fitness and support for organ donation awareness, starting at Singhania School, Thane West, at 5:30 AM.

Featuring three race categories—5K, 10K, and 21K—the marathon catered to various fitness levels. The theme, "Step Up for a Cause: Promoting Awareness and Pledges for Life-Saving Organ Donation," struck a significant chord with participants, including prominent figures like Thane Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbare, DCP Prashant Kadam, and Ajay Thakker, Chairman of Jupiter Hospitals, who emphasized the marathon's mission.

The event also featured engaging activities like pledge stations for organ donation, awareness booths, and motivational talks. Many pledged to 'My Organ Project,' bringing hope for a healthier and compassionate future. The event ended on a high note, showcasing running's transformative power for a cause. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

