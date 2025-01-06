Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Edges East Bengal in ISL Thriller

In a thrilling ISL encounter, Mumbai City FC narrowly defeated East Bengal FC 3-2. After leading with an impressive offense in the first half, Mumbai faced a spirited comeback from East Bengal. Despite an equalizer, Mumbai City's Karelis clinched the victory with a decisive late goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai City FC managed to secure a nerve-racking 3-2 triumph over East Bengal FC in Monday night's Indian Super League face-off.

The first half saw Mumbai's offense dominating with 12 touches inside East Bengal's area. Brandon Fernandes' playmaking shone as he set up Lallianzuala Chhangte to open the score with a precision shot. However, the game's dynamics shifted in the second half as East Bengal intensified their attack.

Despite Sahil Panwar's own goal putting East Bengal in contention, and a later equalizer, Mumbai's Karelis sealed their win, demonstrating the high stakes and competitiveness synonymous with ISL soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

