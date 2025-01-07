Yuvraj Singh Defends India's Cricket Icons Amid Recent Test Series Setbacks

Yuvraj Singh, a World Cup-winning former all-rounder, has expressed that India's home whitewash by New Zealand was a greater setback than losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he refrained from criticizing veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, despite the duo's recent performance struggles.

In recent months, India faced a historic 0-3 loss against New Zealand, followed by a 1-3 defeat by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. Many have attributed these losses to India's batting shortcomings, particularly scrutinizing Sharma and Kohli. Singh, however, defends them, recalling their past triumphs.

Singh commends Rohit Sharma's selfless leadership and emphasizes the capabilities of the Indian cricket team under new coach Gautam Gambhir. He urged critics to moderate their judgments, highlighting the players' past successes and the importance of support during challenging times.

