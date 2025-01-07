Left Menu

Yuvraj Singh Defends India's Cricket Icons Amid Recent Test Series Setbacks

Yuvraj Singh highlights Team India's recent defeats, emphasizing the particularly painful home loss to New Zealand over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat. Despite the criticism faced by veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Yuvraj urges patience, recalling their past achievements and affirming faith in the team leadership and new coach Gautam Gambhir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:51 IST

Yuvraj Singh, a World Cup-winning former all-rounder, has expressed that India's home whitewash by New Zealand was a greater setback than losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he refrained from criticizing veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, despite the duo's recent performance struggles.

In recent months, India faced a historic 0-3 loss against New Zealand, followed by a 1-3 defeat by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. Many have attributed these losses to India's batting shortcomings, particularly scrutinizing Sharma and Kohli. Singh, however, defends them, recalling their past triumphs.

Singh commends Rohit Sharma's selfless leadership and emphasizes the capabilities of the Indian cricket team under new coach Gautam Gambhir. He urged critics to moderate their judgments, highlighting the players' past successes and the importance of support during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

