Uttarakhand Pushes for Sports Infrastructure Boost Ahead of National Games

In a bid to enhance sports infrastructure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently held a meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi. The discussions focused on securing crucial funds for the construction of a high-altitude sports centre and multipurpose sports halls across the state.

As Uttarakhand gears up to host the National Games from January 28 to February 14, which will see participation from over 10,000 athletes across India, Dhami underscored the importance of developing world-class sports facilities. He emphasized that organizing such major events will foster a robust sports culture in the region.

Dhami also urged for the quick approval of earlier proposals such as an ice skating rink and upgrades to the Adventure Training Centre. Minister Mandaviya assured that the Centre would extend full support in developing the necessary sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

