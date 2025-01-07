TBCPL 10: A Revolutionary Step in Tennis Ball Cricket

The Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League (TBCPL 10) announced its inaugural T10 tournament, set to feature eight franchise teams from major Indian cities. Scheduled from May 26 to June 5, 2025, this tournament promises to bring tennis ball cricket excitement to viewers worldwide, as confirmed by the league's release.

Featuring 31 league matches followed by playoffs, the event aims to spotlight professional tennis ball cricket on a global stage. TBCPL 10 plans a comprehensive talent search across 50 Indian cities, including significant centers in North, East, and Central zones, ensuring widespread national representation. The inaugural player auction is set for May 5-6, 2025, to build the teams.

TBCPL 10 seeks to revolutionize the beloved street cricket format into a professional spectacle, boasting what experts tout as the most sustainable cricket business model globally. With cricket legend Yuvraj Singh as Brand Ambassador, the league gains a significant boost in credibility and appeal.

Yuvraj Singh expressed enthusiasm over his historic role, highlighting the professional level elevation of tennis ball cricket as a dream for aspiring athletes. League stakeholder Mohit Joon emphasized the unprecedented scale and extensive talent scouting network facilitated by TBCPL 10.

League promoter Naresh Pawar celebrated the launch as a landmark in T10 sports, underscoring the tournament's potential to bridge street cricket with professional sport, offering new opportunities nationwide, setting benchmarks in cricket commerce and management.

