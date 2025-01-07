Left Menu

Bavuma Leads South Africa to Historic WTC Final

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma relishes leading his team to their first World Test Championship Final, marking a career pinnacle. Despite the challenge of facing Australia, Bavuma emphasizes readiness and a fighting spirit, highlighting South Africa's journey and formidable performance in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Temba Bavuma and his team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a historic achievement for South Africa's cricket team, Test captain Temba Bavuma has heralded their qualification for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final as the apex of his Test career since his debut in 2014. He expressed his elation following South Africa's victorious campaign against Pakistan. "The highest point (is) probably now, qualifying for the World Test Championship Final," Bavuma stated after securing their final berth, as per ICC reports.

Reflecting on his personal milestones, Bavuma added, "That - next to me making my debut for South Africa - will be one of the biggest things." Emphasizing the achievement's significance both personally and for the team, he continued, "We have an opportunity to do something special for the country. This team is ready to go all out to ensure a favorable result." South Africa clinched their final spot with a decisive performance against Pakistan, culminating in a 2-0 series win and a dominant 10-wicket triumph in the concluding Test in Centurion.

Bavuma also acknowledged the team's areas for improvement, noting that while their success was remarkable, elements of the game still require refinement. "We are still on a journey and not close to playing 100 percent, but there is something special brewing," he remarked. As South Africa now sets its sights on the upcoming final against Australia at Lord's, Bavuma stated, "We'll prepare as well as we can for Australia" and emphasized the importance of mental readiness as they look to conquer this new challenge from June 11 to 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

