Left Menu

Setback for Rising Star: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's Six Nations Woe

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, emerging star of England's rugby team, will miss the Six Nations tournament due to a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Exeter Chiefs. The winger, who shone last year with five tries in eight matches, aims to recover in hopes of joining the British & Irish Lions tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:57 IST
Setback for Rising Star: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's Six Nations Woe

England rugby's promising winger, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, is poised to miss the entire Six Nations tournament. A shoulder dislocation, sustained during a Premiership game with Exeter Chiefs, has necessitated surgery and a three-month recovery period, leaving his Six Nations participation off the table.

The tournament begins on January 31, as England gears up for their initial match against Ireland. Head coach Steve Borthwick will shortly announce the squad. Feyi-Waboso, who quickly became a key player last year with his impressive performances, now faces a challenging road to recovery.

For the young rugby talent, this injury is a significant setback. After a concussion last year benched him from critical tests, he was eager to showcase his skills in pursuit of a spot on the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025