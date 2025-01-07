Setback for Rising Star: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's Six Nations Woe

England rugby's promising winger, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, is poised to miss the entire Six Nations tournament. A shoulder dislocation, sustained during a Premiership game with Exeter Chiefs, has necessitated surgery and a three-month recovery period, leaving his Six Nations participation off the table.

The tournament begins on January 31, as England gears up for their initial match against Ireland. Head coach Steve Borthwick will shortly announce the squad. Feyi-Waboso, who quickly became a key player last year with his impressive performances, now faces a challenging road to recovery.

For the young rugby talent, this injury is a significant setback. After a concussion last year benched him from critical tests, he was eager to showcase his skills in pursuit of a spot on the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)