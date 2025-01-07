Left Menu

Tuskers Unstoppable in Yuva Kabaddi Series as Magnets Continue to Struggle

In the Yuva Kabaddi Series, Palani Tuskers maintained an unbeaten streak, while Murthal Magnets suffered their fourth straight loss. The Kurukshetra Warriors secured a big win, Karpagam Raiders clinched a narrow victory, and Chennai Tamizhans crushed the Magnets, highlighting a day of intense kabaddi action in Coimbatore.

Players in action during Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 1 (Image: YKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1 hosted at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore showcased both thrilling victories and painful losses. The Palani Tuskers maintained their unbeaten streak, while the Murthal Magnets and Jaipur Thunders faced their fourth consecutive defeats.

The day's matches kicked off with the Kurukshetra Warriors dominating the Jaipur Thunders in a 47-26 win. Ankit Dahiya led the Warriors with 14 raid points; Deepanshu Khatri's stellar defense earned seven tackle points. Despite Nakul Saini's nine points, the lack of team support led to Jaipur's fourth defeat.

The second match brought a nail-biting finish as the Karpagam Raiders edged past Aravalli Arrows with a 33-31 victory. Gajenthiramoorthi Murugesan impressed with nine raid and three tackle points. Although Arjun Yadav and Vishnu Sharma raided effectively, the Arrows fell short due to defensive lapses.

In the third game, the Chennai Tamizhans delivered a decisive 37-18 defeat to the Murthal Magnets, extending the latter's winless streak. Stanly Packiaraj's Super 10 and Purushothaman Palanivelu's High 5 showcased Chennai's dominance.

The final clash featured an enthralling duel between the Palani Tuskers and the Sonipat Spartans. The Tuskers narrowly won 33-31, thanks to Deepak Sankar and Vishva Asalavan. Naveen Sharma's High 5 for the Spartans wasn't enough to avoid defeat, as their raiders underperformed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

