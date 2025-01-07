GI-PKL: A Global Kabaddi Phenomenon Uniting Cultures

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is poised to redefine the global kabaddi landscape, drawing international attention before its imminent player draft and season launch. With players from countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland, the league has become increasingly sought after.

Renowned Indian players like Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal have already signed up, while national gold medalists such as M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha are also confirmed participants. Andhra Pradesh raider Venkateshwara Goud is among those eager to join.

The league's inaugural season will feature 12 culturally rich teams, each divided into women's and men's squads, promoting equality and inclusivity. In a historic move, the GI-PKL integrates the Indian Premier Kabaddi League, enabling both genders to compete on a unified platform, with 66 matches scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)