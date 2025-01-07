GI-PKL: A Global Kabaddi Phenomenon Uniting Cultures
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is set to revolutionize the kabaddi world, attracting players globally with its inclusive format. Featuring 12 teams and a unique franchise model, GI-PKL offers unprecedented opportunities and aims to enhance kabaddi's prominence, potentially paving its way into the Olympics.
- Country:
- India
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is poised to redefine the global kabaddi landscape, drawing international attention before its imminent player draft and season launch. With players from countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland, the league has become increasingly sought after.
Renowned Indian players like Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal have already signed up, while national gold medalists such as M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha are also confirmed participants. Andhra Pradesh raider Venkateshwara Goud is among those eager to join.
The league's inaugural season will feature 12 culturally rich teams, each divided into women's and men's squads, promoting equality and inclusivity. In a historic move, the GI-PKL integrates the Indian Premier Kabaddi League, enabling both genders to compete on a unified platform, with 66 matches scheduled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Futures: Ministry's Strategic Vision for Inclusivity in 2025
Periyar's Legacy: A Beacon of Social Equality in Tamil Nadu
SA Launches Cost of Capital Commission to Tackle Inequality Under G20 Presidency
Manmohan Singh's enduring legacy of ushering in India's growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished: Kharge.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates Rural Development and Inclusivity