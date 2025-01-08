Jonas Eidevall Takes the Helm at San Diego Wave

San Diego Wave has announced Jonas Eidevall as their new head coach, succeeding interim leader Landon Donovan. Eidevall joins after his tenure as manager of Arsenal Women's team, where he won consecutive Women's League Cup titles in 2023 and 2024 before leaving in October.

Expressing his excitement for the role, Eidevall said, "This is a club with a clear vision for success, both on and off the field, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this talented team." He aims to build a winning legacy at San Diego, which experienced a dramatic fall in standings from first place in 2023 to 10th last year.

The transition marks a new chapter for the club, which had previously dismissed head coach Casey Stoney in June, seeking a fresh leadership approach.

