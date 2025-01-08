Left Menu

Dakar Rally Drama: Loeb and Sainz Out as Variawa Shines

Nine-time world rally champion Sébastien Loeb has exited the Dakar Rally after crashing his Dacia. Following an inspection, damage to the vehicle's roll bar prevented his continuation. This comes after Carlos Sainz suffered a similar fate with his Ford. Elsewhere, young driver Saood Variawa achieved a significant stage win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 02:34 IST
Sébastien Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion, has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after rolling his Dacia in the unforgiving Saudi desert. Known for taking a toll on competitors, the rally had already sidelined the 2024 winner Carlos Sainz.

The FIA's technical stewards deemed Loeb's car too damaged to continue after stage three due to a compromised roll bar. The incident occurred 12 kilometers into a demanding 327-kilometer stage, ultimately shattering Loeb's dream of clinching his first Dakar win.

South African emerging talent Saood Variawa clinched a remarkable victory for the Toyota Gazoo team, becoming the youngest Dakar stage winner in the top car category. While Loeb's withdrawal marks a notable loss, Variawa's success signals a promising future for rally racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

