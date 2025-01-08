Dakar Rally Drama: Loeb and Sainz Out as Variawa Shines

Sébastien Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion, has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after rolling his Dacia in the unforgiving Saudi desert. Known for taking a toll on competitors, the rally had already sidelined the 2024 winner Carlos Sainz.

The FIA's technical stewards deemed Loeb's car too damaged to continue after stage three due to a compromised roll bar. The incident occurred 12 kilometers into a demanding 327-kilometer stage, ultimately shattering Loeb's dream of clinching his first Dakar win.

South African emerging talent Saood Variawa clinched a remarkable victory for the Toyota Gazoo team, becoming the youngest Dakar stage winner in the top car category. While Loeb's withdrawal marks a notable loss, Variawa's success signals a promising future for rally racing.

