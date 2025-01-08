Left Menu

Deschamps Bids Adieu: End of an Era for French Soccer

Didier Deschamps has announced he will not renew his contract as the French national soccer team coach. His agreement with the French soccer federation extends until 2026, following the World Cup. However, Les Bleus still need to secure their qualification for the tournament.

Updated: 08-01-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 03:00 IST
In a significant development for French soccer, Didier Deschamps will not extend his tenure as the national team coach beyond his current contract. The French soccer federation disclosed this information to Reuters on Tuesday.

Deschamps, who has been at the helm of Les Bleus, has a contract that runs until 2026, covering the World Cup period. Nevertheless, France has yet to secure qualification for the prestigious event.

This decision marks the end of an impactful era under Deschamps' guidance, where the team achieved notable successes on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

