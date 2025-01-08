Deschamps Bids Adieu: End of an Era for French Soccer

In a significant development for French soccer, Didier Deschamps will not extend his tenure as the national team coach beyond his current contract. The French soccer federation disclosed this information to Reuters on Tuesday.

Deschamps, who has been at the helm of Les Bleus, has a contract that runs until 2026, covering the World Cup period. Nevertheless, France has yet to secure qualification for the prestigious event.

This decision marks the end of an impactful era under Deschamps' guidance, where the team achieved notable successes on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)