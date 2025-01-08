India's ODI Squad Dilemma: Veteran Outfits and Emerging Talents

India's ODI team selection for the Champions Trophy this February faces critical deliberations. While stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be pivotal, the permanency of KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja is under scrutiny.

The selection committee, tasked with finalizing the squad, is weighing the merits of younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose inclusion could bolster the lineup with a left-handed option.

The team's decision to relocate their matches from Pakistan to Dubai over security issues adds another layer to the selectors' complex considerations, as they mull over form, fitness, and future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)