Future Stars and Uncertainty: The Shifting Formula One Landscape

The Formula One calendar is set for a shift as the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will not be featured in 2028 and 2030. This change, announced Wednesday, is part of a new contract allowing the historic race to be held four times within the next six years, concluding in 2031.

While not part of the 2028 and 2030 line-up, Spa will host races during the 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031 seasons. The sport is exploring alternate European venues under a rotational system in a 24-race format. Possible considerations include Imola in Italy and the current circuit outside Barcelona, although both face contrasting future prospects.

Efforts to return Formula One to African soil for the first time since 1993 are underway, with Rwanda and South Africa as potential candidates. Further expansion across Asia is also planned. Once again, Spa, adored by drivers and fans alike for its iconic design, will experience new upgrades, continuing to enrich its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)