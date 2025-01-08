PCB Relocates ODI Tri-Series Amid Multan Renovations

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of its upcoming ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi. Originally scheduled in Multan, the change comes amid renovation projects in preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The PCB's decision, confirmed via ESPNcricinfo, shifts the series to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi, with the tournament set to kickoff on February 8. The board cited advanced preparation stages at these venues as a primary reason for the move.

Looking ahead, the Champions Trophy marks its return after seven years, promising 15 matches split between Pakistan and Dubai. Notably, Pakistan and India, last year's finalists, may face off on February 23 in Dubai, with the final planned for Lahore unless India qualifies for the top match, which would then shift to Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)