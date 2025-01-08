Left Menu

PCB Relocates ODI Tri-Series Amid Multan Renovations

The Pakistan Cricket Board shifted the upcoming ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi due to Multan's ongoing renovations for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The series starts February 8, while the Champions Trophy is scheduled across Pakistan and Dubai, with the final in Lahore or Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:37 IST
PCB Relocates ODI Tri-Series Amid Multan Renovations
Team Pakistan. (Picture: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of its upcoming ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi. Originally scheduled in Multan, the change comes amid renovation projects in preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The PCB's decision, confirmed via ESPNcricinfo, shifts the series to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi, with the tournament set to kickoff on February 8. The board cited advanced preparation stages at these venues as a primary reason for the move.

Looking ahead, the Champions Trophy marks its return after seven years, promising 15 matches split between Pakistan and Dubai. Notably, Pakistan and India, last year's finalists, may face off on February 23 in Dubai, with the final planned for Lahore unless India qualifies for the top match, which would then shift to Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025