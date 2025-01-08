Injury Strikes Bournemouth Forwards: Unal and Evanilson on Road to Recovery
Bournemouth striker Enes Unal suffered a torn ACL in training, adding to the team's injury woes following Evanilson's foot fracture surgery. Unal's injury ends his season prematurely, impacting the team's Premier League campaign. Bournemouth sits seventh in the league with notable wins against Everton, Arsenal, and Manchester City.
Bournemouth's Premier League campaign suffered a setback as striker Enes Unal is ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The injury occurred during a routine training session early this week, according to a statement released by the club on Wednesday.
The Turkish forward has been instrumental for the team, featuring in every game since September and scoring vital goals. His absence is a significant blow, compounded by recent news of fellow striker Evanilson undergoing surgery for a fractured metatarsal, an injury sustained during the last match.
Bournemouth currently sits seventh in the league standings following victories against heavyweights like Everton, Arsenal, and Manchester City. The club aims to maintain its momentum in the absence of its key forwards, with the medical team providing full support to Unal during his rehabilitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
