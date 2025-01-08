Kevin Kisner Joins U.S. Ryder Cup Team as Vice Captain

Four-time PGA Tour champion Kevin Kisner will bolster the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year as one of Keegan Bradley's vice captains. The announcement comes as the team gears up to reclaim the prestigious trophy from Europe at Bethpage Black in New York later this year.

Kisner joins a team of seasoned professionals, including Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker, who will support Bradley's leadership. Known for his impressive match-play credentials, Kisner brings invaluable experience and strong relationships within the golf community to the team.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kisner highlighted the significance of the Ryder Cup as a major sporting event. As preparations intensify, Team USA continues to form a robust roster, with additional vice captains to be announced in the coming months.

