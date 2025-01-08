Left Menu

Kevin Kisner Joins U.S. Ryder Cup Team as Vice Captain

Kevin Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner, has been named one of the vice captains for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Joining Keegan Bradley's leadership team, Kisner aims to leverage his match-play expertise to help reclaim the Ryder Cup trophy from Europe at Bethpage Black in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:13 IST
Kevin Kisner Joins U.S. Ryder Cup Team as Vice Captain

Four-time PGA Tour champion Kevin Kisner will bolster the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year as one of Keegan Bradley's vice captains. The announcement comes as the team gears up to reclaim the prestigious trophy from Europe at Bethpage Black in New York later this year.

Kisner joins a team of seasoned professionals, including Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker, who will support Bradley's leadership. Known for his impressive match-play credentials, Kisner brings invaluable experience and strong relationships within the golf community to the team.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kisner highlighted the significance of the Ryder Cup as a major sporting event. As preparations intensify, Team USA continues to form a robust roster, with additional vice captains to be announced in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025