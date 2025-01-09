Revamped Australian Test Squad Heads to Sri Lanka

In a surprising move, Australian selectors have left out Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh from their squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Instead, they have turned to new talents like Cooper Connolly and Nathan McSweeney to carry the team forward.

The squad, spearheaded by interim captain Steve Smith, features a diverse array of newcomers and seasoned players set to make their mark in subcontinent cricket. Pat Cummins, the regular captain, will miss the series as he focuses on paternity leave and addressing an ankle issue.

With the World Test Championship final looming, selectors have emphasized the significance of this series in developing younger players. The team sees promising new entrants such as teenage opener Sam Konstas and all-rounder Beau Webster retained for their performance against India, while uncapped fast bowler Sean Abbott garners attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)