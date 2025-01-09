Left Menu

Australia Tests New Waters: McSweeney Recalled for Sri Lanka Tour

The team, focusing on spin, includes several new faces, such as Cooper Connolly. Steve Smith will lead the team as Pat Cummins takes leave, with matches scheduled in Galle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:15 IST
Nathan McSweeney
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nathan McSweeney has returned to Australia's test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, announced just three weeks after being dropped. The decision reflects a strategic focus as Australia's selectors aim to strengthen the batting lineup.

Australia's test squad unveiled several new candidates, including 21-year-old Cooper Connolly, chosen for his promising spin abilities. The group is set to compete in a two-test series at the challenging spin-friendly Galle International Stadium, accompanied by a one-day international.

Steve Smith will lead the team in Pat Cummins' absence, as Cummins takes a break for personal reasons. Additionally, players like Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood are focusing on upcoming engagements. The squad strategy remains adaptable, ready to tackle varied Sri Lankan pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

