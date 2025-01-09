Australia Tests New Waters: McSweeney Recalled for Sri Lanka Tour

Nathan McSweeney has returned to Australia's test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, announced just three weeks after being dropped. The decision reflects a strategic focus as Australia's selectors aim to strengthen the batting lineup.

Australia's test squad unveiled several new candidates, including 21-year-old Cooper Connolly, chosen for his promising spin abilities. The group is set to compete in a two-test series at the challenging spin-friendly Galle International Stadium, accompanied by a one-day international.

Steve Smith will lead the team in Pat Cummins' absence, as Cummins takes a break for personal reasons. Additionally, players like Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood are focusing on upcoming engagements. The squad strategy remains adaptable, ready to tackle varied Sri Lankan pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)