Marseille's Resurgence Under Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi, the coach of Marseille, almost resigned just months into his tenure due to the team's lackluster performance. This was back in November, following disappointing losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre. The 45-year-old Italian quickly changed course, pledging his commitment to revitalize the club.

His strategic initiatives, including a rigorous training camp and early morning jogs, have paid off. Marseille appears sharper, securing five wins and a draw since their last defeat, marking a significant improvement. Currently placed second in Ligue 1, Marseille trails leader PSG by seven points after 16 matches.

De Zerbi's tactical acumen, first honed in the English Premier League with Brighton, is becoming evident at Marseille. His patient restructuring, including the acquisition of defender Luiz Felipe, underscores a commitment to defensive solidity. Key players like Geronimo Rulli and Adrien Rabiot are stepping up as leaders, positioning Marseille strongly for the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)