Left Menu

Marseille's Resurgence Under Roberto De Zerbi

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi initially considered quitting due to poor performance but turned things around with intense training and tactical adjustments. The team has since improved significantly, moving up in Ligue 1 standings and attracting new talent, bolstering competition within the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:10 IST
Marseille's Resurgence Under Roberto De Zerbi
Marseille
  • Country:
  • France

Roberto De Zerbi, the coach of Marseille, almost resigned just months into his tenure due to the team's lackluster performance. This was back in November, following disappointing losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre. The 45-year-old Italian quickly changed course, pledging his commitment to revitalize the club.

His strategic initiatives, including a rigorous training camp and early morning jogs, have paid off. Marseille appears sharper, securing five wins and a draw since their last defeat, marking a significant improvement. Currently placed second in Ligue 1, Marseille trails leader PSG by seven points after 16 matches.

De Zerbi's tactical acumen, first honed in the English Premier League with Brighton, is becoming evident at Marseille. His patient restructuring, including the acquisition of defender Luiz Felipe, underscores a commitment to defensive solidity. Key players like Geronimo Rulli and Adrien Rabiot are stepping up as leaders, positioning Marseille strongly for the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025