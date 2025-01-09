Left Menu

Rising Star Nishesh Basavareddy Set to Face Idol Djokovic at Australian Open

Nishesh Basavareddy, a 19-year-old American tennis player, reached his first ATP semi-final at the Auckland Classic. Inspired by Novak Djokovic, he will face his idol in the Australian Open's first round. Recently turning professional, Basavareddy aims to continue his rise in the tennis world.

Nishesh Basavareddy, a promising 19-year-old American tennis player, has reached his first ATP semi-final at the Auckland Classic, fueled by admiration for Novak Djokovic. Basavareddy attributes his playing style to Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

In a significant career milestone, Basavareddy will face his tennis hero, Djokovic, in the Australian Open's first round after the tournament draw was announced. Despite coming through a hard-fought victory against Alex Michelsen, the young American remains optimistic about his chances against the seasoned Serb.

Having established a reputation on the ATP Challenger Tour, Basavareddy looks forward to further progress after recently turning professional. Ranked 133rd globally, he embraces his role as an underdog and relishes the opportunity to showcase his skills on a larger stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

