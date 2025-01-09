Emerging Tennis Talents Shine at ITF J300 Event Quarterfinals

In an electrifying match at the ITF J300 event, Indian tennis prodigy Arnav Paparkar displayed remarkable resilience to secure his spot in the boys quarterfinals. Despite a peculiar lapse in the second set against Croatia's Emanuel Ivanisevic, Arnav's 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 victory underlined his determination and skill.

Top seed Pranav Senthil Kumar and compatriot Samarth Sahita also advanced with straight-set wins. Senthil's dominance was evident as he defeated Alexey Shibaev 6-2, 6-3, while Sahita triumphed over fellow Indian Varun Verma 6-4, 6-4. Despite a valiant effort, Hitesh Chauhan's journey ended at the hands of Damir Zhalgasbay from Kazakhstan.

The Korean contingent saw successes with Donghyun Hwang and Hyeon Seok Seo securing quarterfinal spots, highlighting the international diversity of the event. The girl's event had its share of excitement as well, with India's Maaya Rajshwaran Revathi advancing following a comprehensive win over France's Manon Favier. Polina Berezina and Polina Kuharenko also joined the last-eight stage.

