Emerging Tennis Talents Shine at ITF J300 Event Quarterfinals

Indian tennis player Arnav Paparkar advanced to the ITF J300 boys quarterfinals with a thrilling victory over Croatia's Emanuel Ivanisevic. Top seed Pranav Senthil Kumar and Maaya Rajshwaran Revathi also progressed. The competition features strong performances from international athletes, setting the stage for exciting quarterfinal clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:27 IST
Arnav Paparkar (Photo: ITF J300). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying match at the ITF J300 event, Indian tennis prodigy Arnav Paparkar displayed remarkable resilience to secure his spot in the boys quarterfinals. Despite a peculiar lapse in the second set against Croatia's Emanuel Ivanisevic, Arnav's 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 victory underlined his determination and skill.

Top seed Pranav Senthil Kumar and compatriot Samarth Sahita also advanced with straight-set wins. Senthil's dominance was evident as he defeated Alexey Shibaev 6-2, 6-3, while Sahita triumphed over fellow Indian Varun Verma 6-4, 6-4. Despite a valiant effort, Hitesh Chauhan's journey ended at the hands of Damir Zhalgasbay from Kazakhstan.

The Korean contingent saw successes with Donghyun Hwang and Hyeon Seok Seo securing quarterfinal spots, highlighting the international diversity of the event. The girl's event had its share of excitement as well, with India's Maaya Rajshwaran Revathi advancing following a comprehensive win over France's Manon Favier. Polina Berezina and Polina Kuharenko also joined the last-eight stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

