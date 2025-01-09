Sam Konstas: Australia's Rising Star on Sri Lanka Tour
After showcasing remarkable potential against India, Sam Konstas is set for Australia's two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The young opener's performance on spinning tracks remains uncertain. Australia's squad adjustments include Steven Smith as interim captain, while notable players like Hazlewood and Marsh sit out due to injuries.
- Country:
- Australia
Sam Konstas, who impressed greatly against a formidable Indian bowling lineup during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been selected for Australia's upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka. Expectations are high, although it's still unclear if Konstas will take on the opening role in sub-continental conditions.
Despite his domestic success, doubts linger about Konstas' ability to perform on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches. George Bailey, the chair of selectors, acknowledged Konstas' technique as suitable for such tracks but didn't dismiss promoting Travis Head to opener. Bailey emphasized the tour's potential to provide valuable learning experiences for new conditions.
With Pat Cummins out, Steven Smith will captain the team temporarily. The squad sees the return of spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, but misses Josh Hazlewood due to injury. The series begins on January 29 in Galle, with youth taking precedence over experienced names like Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins Outmaneuvers Rohit Sharma in Nail-Biting Melbourne Test Finale
Travis Head's 'Ice Finger' Celebration Sparks Controversy in Boxing Day Test
Pat Cummins Dismantles India Top Order, Australia Close to Victory in Dramatic Test
Pat Cummins Considers Skipping Sri Lanka Tour for Family Priorities
Australia Triumphs in Border-Gavaskar Series: Pat Cummins Leads with Pride