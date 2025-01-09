Sam Konstas: Australia's Rising Star on Sri Lanka Tour

Sam Konstas, who impressed greatly against a formidable Indian bowling lineup during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been selected for Australia's upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka. Expectations are high, although it's still unclear if Konstas will take on the opening role in sub-continental conditions.

Despite his domestic success, doubts linger about Konstas' ability to perform on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches. George Bailey, the chair of selectors, acknowledged Konstas' technique as suitable for such tracks but didn't dismiss promoting Travis Head to opener. Bailey emphasized the tour's potential to provide valuable learning experiences for new conditions.

With Pat Cummins out, Steven Smith will captain the team temporarily. The squad sees the return of spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, but misses Josh Hazlewood due to injury. The series begins on January 29 in Galle, with youth taking precedence over experienced names like Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb.

(With inputs from agencies.)