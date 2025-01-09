India Sets Sights on Historic Bilateral Series Against Ireland

India's women's cricket team, fresh from a clean sweep against the West Indies, is gearing up for an inaugural bilateral series against Ireland. Skipper Smriti Mandhana, the leading run-scorer in the previous series, will hope to maintain her form as she steps into the leadership role in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence.

The Indian lineup, refreshed by the absence of Kaur and leading pacer Renuka Singh, will see emerging talents like Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal take center stage. Meanwhile, vice-captain Deepti Sharma, coming off a career-best performance, will anchor the bowling department with support from Priya Mishra and Tanuja Kanwar.

Ireland, under captain Gaby Lewis and vice-captain Orla Prendergast, faces a formidable challenge. With a record of 12 losses to India in ODIs, they aim for their maiden victory. Prendergast's experience from the WBBL could be pivotal as Ireland takes on a strong Indian side.

