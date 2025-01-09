India's Squads Announced for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

The excitement around the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup ramps up as India announces its squads, set to compete from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Prateek Waikar has been named captain for the men's team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women's side. They will face Nepal and South Korea on their opening matches, respectively.

In a remarkable move, both teams will don a 'Bharat Ki Team' jersey, proudly featuring the word 'Bharat'. A special green trophy will honor the winning women's team, revealed at a media briefing by the Kho Kho Federation of India's President, Sudhanshu Mittal, and CEO of Kho Kho World Cup, Major General Vikram Dev Dogra.

(With inputs from agencies.)