Left Menu

India's Squads Announced for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

India has announced its men's and women's teams for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. Prateek Waikar and Priyanka Ingle will captain their respective squads. The tournament will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, featuring a special 'Bharat Ki Team' logo on national team jerseys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:52 IST
India's Squads Announced for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

The excitement around the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup ramps up as India announces its squads, set to compete from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Prateek Waikar has been named captain for the men's team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women's side. They will face Nepal and South Korea on their opening matches, respectively.

In a remarkable move, both teams will don a 'Bharat Ki Team' jersey, proudly featuring the word 'Bharat'. A special green trophy will honor the winning women's team, revealed at a media briefing by the Kho Kho Federation of India's President, Sudhanshu Mittal, and CEO of Kho Kho World Cup, Major General Vikram Dev Dogra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025