Bentancur's Resilient Comeback

Rodrigo Bentancur, Tottenham's resilient midfielder, quelled fears following a dramatic on-field incident during the English League Cup semifinal against Liverpool. Carried off on a stretcher, Bentancur has reassured fans by confirming he is 'all good.'

During the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 27-year-old unexpectedly collapsed as a corner was being taken. Medical staff promptly attended to the Uruguay international as he lay face down on the pitch, eventually transporting him to the hospital.

Postecoglou, the Spurs manager, confirmed post-match that Bentancur was conscious. Bentancur later shared an uplifting message on Instagram, thanking supporters for their concern, though the reason for his hospital admittance remains undisclosed.

