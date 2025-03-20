Left Menu

Bihar's Ambitious Healthcare Expansion: 1,500 New Hospitals in Rural Areas

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced plans for the construction of over 1,500 new hospital buildings in rural areas for the coming fiscal year. The healthcare budget of Rs 20,035.80 crore aims to significantly enhance medical infrastructure and increase the number of MBBS seats and hospital beds statewide.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has unveiled plans to significantly bolster the state's rural healthcare infrastructure, announcing the construction of more than 1,500 new hospital buildings scheduled for the next financial year.

During the assembly budget talks, Pandey outlined a comprehensive plan backed by a Rs 20,035.80 crore budget for the health sector for 2025-26. This allocation, already passed by voice vote, underscores the government's commitment to transforming Bihar into a leading state in healthcare provision.

Pandey highlighted the state's notable progress in health infrastructure, citing the current 12 medical colleges and plans to open 22 additional state medical colleges and hospitals. Furthermore, the MBBS seats are set to increase from 2,870 to 5,220, and hospital beds are projected to expand from 18,984 to around 28,884, with Patna Medical College and Hospital poised to become the world's second-largest hospital with 5,462 beds. The initiative is part of a broader push to improve accessibility and quality of healthcare for Bihar's population.

