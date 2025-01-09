Left Menu

Rising Stars: Indian Women's Cricket Team's New Era

Captain Smriti Mandhana discusses the Indian women's cricket team's future, noting Shafali Verma's potential return after her domestic success. Resting key players, the team's focus shifts to young talent against Ireland, building confidence before the ODI World Cup in India. The team emphasizes excellence in fielding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:55 IST
Rising Stars: Indian Women's Cricket Team's New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a reshuffled squad, Indian women's cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana reassured that big-hitting opener Shafali Verma remains vital despite recent exclusions. While Verma's explosive style temporarily sidelined her, her domestic cricket triumphs signal a promising comeback. Mandhana leads, absent Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Thakur, focusing on a balanced squad and emerging talent.

Reflecting on the competitive spirit, Mandhana underlined the squad's confidence boost from their recent victory against the West Indies. The Indian players are gearing up for a promising series against Ireland, seen as a vital stepping stone towards the ODI World Cup, providing young talents a chance to shine on the global stage.

Furthermore, Mandhana's proactive approach to turning India into a top fielding team gains momentum. By maintaining rigorous fielding drills and leveraging diverse match experiences, the team aims to rise among the world's cricketing elites. This ambition aligns with India's broader goal of leaving a mark in international women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025