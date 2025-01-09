Rising Stars: Indian Women's Cricket Team's New Era

In a reshuffled squad, Indian women's cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana reassured that big-hitting opener Shafali Verma remains vital despite recent exclusions. While Verma's explosive style temporarily sidelined her, her domestic cricket triumphs signal a promising comeback. Mandhana leads, absent Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Thakur, focusing on a balanced squad and emerging talent.

Reflecting on the competitive spirit, Mandhana underlined the squad's confidence boost from their recent victory against the West Indies. The Indian players are gearing up for a promising series against Ireland, seen as a vital stepping stone towards the ODI World Cup, providing young talents a chance to shine on the global stage.

Furthermore, Mandhana's proactive approach to turning India into a top fielding team gains momentum. By maintaining rigorous fielding drills and leveraging diverse match experiences, the team aims to rise among the world's cricketing elites. This ambition aligns with India's broader goal of leaving a mark in international women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)