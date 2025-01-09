Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Guides Aussie Teenage Phenomenon Sam Konstas After Dazzling Debut

Former India coach Ravi Shastri advised young Australian opener Sam Konstas to focus on his strengths following his remarkable debut against India. Konstas wowed the crowd at the MCG before being chosen for the Sri Lanka tour. Shastri believes this experience will aid Konstas's development and maturity.

Sam Konstas (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive Test debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australian opener Sam Konstas showcased his talent against India, impressing former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri in the process. The young batsman delivered a powerful performance in front of a sold-out crowd, establishing himself as a promising talent in the cricket world.

At just 19, Konstas faced the formidable Indian pace attack, including star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Demonstrating fearlessness, he hit a stunning ramp shot off Bumrah, sparking celebrations among the Australian fans. Shastri described Konstas's approach as exuberant and said he admirably walked the talk on the field.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja eventually dismissing him, Konstas left a lasting impression, earning a spot in Australia's squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Shastri's advice for Konstas is to focus on his strengths and continue expressing himself on the field, as overseas experience will be crucial in his growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

