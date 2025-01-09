Henk Lategan Leads Dakar Rally Amidst Penalized Wins
Toyota's Henk Lategan extended his lead in the Dakar Rally, with Al-Attiyah experiencing a penalty, costing him a stage victory for Dacia. American Seth Quintero was awarded the stage win, while Daniel Sanders continued to lead the motorcycle category. Participants face a rest day before the rally resumes.
Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan maintained his lead in the Dakar Rally on Thursday, despite a disruptive penalty denying Qatari competitor Nasser Al-Attiyah a first stage victory for Dacia. Lategan wrapped up stage five, which spanned 428 kilometers from Al Ula to Hail, securing third place and stretching his lead over Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi by over 10 minutes.
Reflecting on the day's performance, Lategan expressed satisfaction with the high-speed challenge, albeit acknowledging the risk of errors. Friday marks a rest day, allowing participants to recalibrate before the rally's second half resumes Saturday, covering the route from Hail to Al-Duwadimi.
Meanwhile, Al-Attiyah, a five-time Dakar winner, faced a setback after being penalized for finishing the stage without a spare wheel. This relegated him behind as American Seth Quintero claimed the stage win, courtesy of the penalty. Al-Attiyah remains 35 minutes off the pace, while Daniel Sanders continues to command the motorcycle category, leading by over seven minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Roberto Mancini Dismisses Interference Allegations in Saudi Arabia Coaching Tenure
Spirit of resilience braces desertification winds in Saudi Arabia
Qatar's Triumph and Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Goals in Asian Football
U.S. Approves Torpedo Sale to Saudi Arabia
Tensions Rise: Saudi Arabia Executes Six Iranians for Drug Smuggling