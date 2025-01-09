Left Menu

West Indies Gears Up for Bangladesh Showdown with Fresh Talent

Jannillea Glasgow and Cherry-Ann Fraser join the West Indies squad for a home series against Bangladesh. Set for January, the series will test both teams in three ODIS and T20Is. West Indies aims to evaluate squad depth, while Bangladesh eyes moving up the Championship table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:39 IST
West Indies women's team (Photo: CWI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

Electrifying talents Jannillea Glasgow and Cherry-Ann Fraser have stepped into the spotlight, being named in the 15-member West Indies squad for the highly anticipated white-ball home series against Bangladesh. Marking the first bilateral series between these women's teams, the showdown is slated for January 19-31, featuring three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Currently languishing in ninth place on the Women's Championship table with 14 points from 21 matches, the West Indies face an uphill battle to secure a direct qualification for the ODI World Cup later this year. Even with maximum effort, their tally would fall short of surpassing New Zealand's 21 points, making progression impossible without further intervention.

Conversely, Bangladesh finds themselves better positioned, sitting seventh with 19 points and within reach of surpassing New Zealand. West Indies Women's head coach Shane Deitz expressed optimism about the series' timing, stating, 'Bangladesh's visit aligns perfectly with our preparation cycle. They are a skilled team, and this series offers a chance to assess our squad and inject our aggressive West Indian cricket style.' Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe emphasized the tour's significance, underscoring its role in nurturing bilateral relations, providing invaluable match practice, and offering crucial ICC Women's Championship points as both teams gear up for decisively competitive clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

