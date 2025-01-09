Uttarakhand to Host Historic National Games

Uttarakhand is preparing to host the National Games for the first time, a milestone event expected to elevate the state's profile internationally. Announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the inauguration of a stadium in Khatima, the games commence on January 28.

The new stadium is set to host Mallakhamb competitions and offers modern facilities like basketball, football, and indoor sports halls. Dhami assured that the event will inspire regional youth and develop local talent.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Uttarakhand's sports policy now includes incentives like government jobs for medalists and sports scholarships. To further bolster athletes, initiatives like the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund and a forthcoming sports university are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)