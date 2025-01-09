Left Menu

Uttarakhand to Host Historic National Games

Uttarakhand will host the National Games for the first time, marking a historic event for the state. The games aim to promote sports culture and provide international recognition. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the state's efforts to support athletes and enhance sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:55 IST
Uttarakhand to Host Historic National Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is preparing to host the National Games for the first time, a milestone event expected to elevate the state's profile internationally. Announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the inauguration of a stadium in Khatima, the games commence on January 28.

The new stadium is set to host Mallakhamb competitions and offers modern facilities like basketball, football, and indoor sports halls. Dhami assured that the event will inspire regional youth and develop local talent.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Uttarakhand's sports policy now includes incentives like government jobs for medalists and sports scholarships. To further bolster athletes, initiatives like the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund and a forthcoming sports university are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025