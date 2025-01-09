Drama Unfolds in Dakar Rally: Stage Wins Revoked Amid Penalties

Five-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah faced disappointment when he was stripped of a stage win during the Dakar Rally due to a missing spare wheel. This misfortune shifted the victory to American Seth Quintero by a mere second, marking Quintero's second win in a week.

In the motorbike category, French rider Adrien van Beveren's stage win was revoked for speeding, handing the top spot to Argentina's Luciano Benavides. Benavides triumphed by 47 seconds, with Van Beveren penalized for his second speeding transgression in this race.

Meanwhile, Henk Lategan maintains his lead in the overall car race standings, despite stage shifts. In a similarly tight competition, Daniel Sanders remains ahead among the motorbikes, though penalties have narrowed his lead. The rally's intense challenges test even seasoned competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)