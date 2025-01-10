SA20 Opening Sparks Fan Frenzy at St George's Park

St George's Park was awash in orange as cricket fans gathered for the SA20 league's opening match. While Sunrisers Eastern Cape stumbled to a disappointing start, the crowd's enthusiasm remained undeterred.

MI Cape Town delivered a decisive 97-run victory, thanks to stellar contributions from Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter, setting the tone for the tournament.

The event highlighted South Africa's evolving cricket scene, captivating fans of all ages with not just the game, but also music, food, and fireworks, celebrating a resurgence in local cricket culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)