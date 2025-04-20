Dewald Brevis: A Promising Debut for CSK Against Former Team MI

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for their iconic IPL showdown against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, fans eagerly anticipate the debut of South African talent Dewald Brevis in CSK colors. The young batter steps in for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, marking a significant addition to the team's roster for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Brevis, who previously donned the MI jersey, has an impressive record from his earlier stint where he accumulated 230 runs in 10 matches. Known for his strategic play and quick scoring ability, Brevis was acquired by CSK for Rs 2.2 crores. His U19 World Cup performance in 2022, where he emerged as the top run-scorer, highlights his potential.

The 21-year-old, affectionately nicknamed 'Baby AB' due to his resemblance in stroke play to legend AB de Villiers, has demonstrated prowess across multiple formats. His recent achievements include a standout season in the SA20 2025 tournament, scoring 291 runs with an outstanding strike rate. Brevis, now a pivotal figure for the Titans, continues to excel in South Africa's domestic leagues, securing his place as a formidable cricket talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)