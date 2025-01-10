Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Coach Laments Squandered Win Against Odisha FC

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed frustration after his team let a two-goal lead slip to draw against Odisha FC. Despite a strong performance and impressive goals from Wilmar Jordan Gil, a late equalizer from Odisha resulted in shared points, leaving Chennaiyin 10th in the league standings.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed his frustration over failing to secure a victory against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite leading comfortably with two goals early in the second half, helped by Wilmar Jordan Gil's efforts, Chennaiyin had to settle for a draw after Odisha's resilient comeback.

After a goalless first half, the Marina Machans took command with Gil scoring twice, courtesy of assists from Connor Shields. However, Odisha's new dynamic signings, including Dorielton and Rahul KP, turned the tide. A late equalizer, assisted by an unfortunate deflection, dashed Chennaiyin's hopes of victory and left them in 10th place with 16 points from 15 games.

Coyle praised his team's excellent performance and highlighted Jordan Gil's triumphant return to fitness and form. Connor Shields also earned accolades for his leadership and assist skills, stepping up as captain. Nonetheless, Coyle could not hide his disappointment at not securing a crucial win, emphasizing the challenges faced by coaches in the league.

